Dr. Fauci Slaps Down CNN’s Jim Acosta Attempt To Say Trump’s Coronavirus Response Was Too Slow

CNN reporter Jim Acosta attempted to get Dr. Anthony Fauci to say the President didn’t react quickly enough to the coronavirus crisis. In fact, he said the exact opposite.

Acosta inquired as to whether or not the administration had taken enough action when countries such as South Korea and China were grappling with the outbreak.

“This may be an uncomfortable question but what would the models have looked like … if we had started the social distancing guidelines sooner in February or January when China, South Korea were doing those,” he asked. “Could these models be different?”

Acosta asks Fauci if social distancing should have happened sooner.

Ultimately, Dr. Fauci replied to Acosta’s question by saying that yes, the administration did act swiftly to help lessen the devastating impact of the coronavirus.

“But we were watching South Korea excuse me and China and Italy and we weren’t taking action when those countries were spiking,” Acosta insisted.

I don’t get why @acosta doesn’t understand that constant evolving situations are going to require constant evolving actions. The scientists clearly explain here that the actions taken were correct but even that’s not enough for him. Stop politicising this. https://t.co/774zLMGYmv — Joe Habeeb (@jhabeeb1) April 1, 2020

"In a perfect world it would've been nice to know what was going on there," Fauci replied. "We didn't but I believe Jim that we acted very, very early in that."

