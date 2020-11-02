Dr. Fauci slams President Trump, praises Biden campaign over COVID response

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, bashed President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 in an new interview while praising Joe Biden’s campaign.

Speaking with the Washington Post, Fauci said the United States is “in for a whole lot of hurt” as winter begins because of the White House’s current COVID response.

“It’s not a good situation,” Fauci said. “All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said an “abrupt change” needs to be made “in public health practices and behaviors,” according to the Post.

On the other hand, Fauci praised Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) for “taking it seriously,” explaining Trump is more concerned about the economy and keeping the country open.

From the Post: By contrast, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris have consistently worn masks in public, and have held socially distanced events. When two people around Harris tested positive for the coronavirus in October, she canceled travel for several days. Asked about the difference between their approaches, Fauci said Biden’s campaign “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective.” Trump, Fauci said, is “looking at it from a different perspective.” He said that perspective was “the economy and reopening the country.”– READ MORE

