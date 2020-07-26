Dr. Fauci Reveals He Has Received ‘Serious Threats’ Amid Pandemic: ‘Is This the USA?’

Dr. Anthony Fauci has taken the role as the nation’s top health expert amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it has not come without threats.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, revealed during an interview on “The Axe Files” podcast Thursday that he has received “serious threats.”

“I’ve seen a side of society that I guess is understandable but it’s a little bit disturbing,” Fauci said, adding that it is worse than when he worked during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

He continued, “Back in the day of HIV when I was being criticized with some hate mail, it was more, you know, people calling me a gay-lover and ‘what the hell are you wasting a lot of time on that.’ I mean things that you would just push aside as stupid people saying stupid things.” – READ MORE

