Dr. Fauci: It’s ‘very likely’ safe for vaccinated family members to hug

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that it’s “very likely” that family members who have been vaccinated against coronavirus can safely hug each other.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director explained that what vaccinated individuals can safely do with family members and in a public setting differ greatly.

If an individual is vaccinated and with another person who is vaccinated, the things they can do are “much, much more liberal in the sense of pulling back on stringent public health measures,” Fauci said during an interview on MSBNC with host Andrea Mitchell.

However, when out in “society,” a vaccinated individual’s safety is not as assured if only a small portion of the population has been vaccinated, he said.

“For example, if you’re vaccinated and you have a member of your family vaccinated — someone has not lived with you — can you actually be with them without a mask? Can I sit down and give them a hug and things like that? And the answer is very likely, of course, you can.”- READ MORE

