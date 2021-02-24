Dr. Fauci: It’s ‘possible’ Americans may still be wearing face masks in 2022

Fauci believes that, by the end of the year, the United States could have “a significant degree of normality beyond what the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year.”

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that it is “possible” Americans may still need to wear face masks in 2022, even as the country could approach a certain “degree of normality.”

While Fauci noted he can’t predict when the U.S. could return to the way it operated during pre-pandemic life, he believes that, by the end of the year, the United States could have “a significant degree of normality beyond what the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year.”

“As we get into the fall and the winter, by the end of the year, I agree with completely, that we will be approaching a degree of normality,” Fauci said. “It may or may not be precisely the way it was in November of 2019 but it’ll be much much better than we’re doing right now.” – READ MORE

