‘Dr. Fauci Is Cringing At Home,’ Says NBA Finals Announcer As 65,000 Fans Watch Outside Arena

On Tuesday night in Milwaukee, the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in game six of the NBA Finals, giving the organization its first NBA Championship since 1971.

The Bucks home games were particularly chaotic, with tens of thousands of fans standing outside the arena watching the game on a big screen. Before game six, it was announced that the “Deer District” — the area outside of the arena — would be expanded to allow 65,000 fans instead of the 25,000 allowed at previous playoff games.

ESPN — the network broadcasting the Finals — continued to show the scene outside the arena, and ESPN announcer Jeff Van Gundy just couldn’t help himself upon seeing the hoard of fans.

“Dr. Fauci is cringing at home as he’s watching our game,” Van Gundy said as the camera panned over the crowd.

“Dr. Fauci is cringing at home…” Jeff Van Gundy for the win 😂 pic.twitter.com/dscolJOvHs — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) July 21, 2021

Van Gundy’s remark comes as the Delta variant has become the new focus in the battle against COVID.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --