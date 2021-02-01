Dr. Fauci Backs Biden’s Move to Fund Abortion Overseas

On Thursday, President Joe Biden officially reversed the Mexico City Policy, which prevents U.S. taxpayer dollars from funding non-governmental organizations that perform abortions overseas or advocate for abortion overseas. While polls suggest 77 percent of Americans approve of the Mexico City Policy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top COVID-19 expert, defended Biden’s decision to rescind it as positive for women’s “health.”

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and a COVID-19 advisor to both former President Donald Trump and Biden, has become notorious for giving conflicting guidance on COVID-19. Fauci has praised Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-N.Y.) COVID-19 response even though Cuomo’s errors helped the virus spread in the U.S. and despite New York’s deadly nursing home policy. Fauci has also said there is no inconsistency in closing churches and businesses but allowing mass protests.

Yet on January 21, one day after Biden’s inauguration, Fauci strayed from his area of expertise and addressed abortion, defending Biden’s decision to reverse the Mexico City Policy.

“It will be our policy to support women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights in the United States, as well as globally,” Fauci said in remarks at the World Health Organization’s (WHO) executive board meeting. “To that end, President Biden will be revoking the Mexico City Policy in the coming days, as part of his broader commitment to protect women’s health and advance gender equality at home and around the world.” – READ MORE

