Dr. Fauci admits ‘I don’t think we need to go to lockdown again’ (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the US does not need to “go to lockdown” if people can do these five things: 1. Wear a mask

2. Keep physical distance

3. Avoid bars or close bars if you can

4. Keep away from crowds

5. Maintain hand hygiene#CNNTownHall https://t.co/4Md7DmpjAG pic.twitter.com/H5XNX3MVZ5 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 31, 2020

On Thursday, White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a CNN town hall that he doesn’t think “we need to go to lockdown again and shelter in place.”

“I don’t think we need to go to lockdown again and shelter in place,” Fauci said. “There are situations, as I’ve mentioned to you before, in multiple interviews, where, when they were trying to open up a state or a city, that there were certain guidelines that were skipped over.”

“Maybe you’re in a phase two, and you need to pause and maybe go back to phase one,” Fauci continued. “That’s entirely conceivable and may be recommended. I don’t think we need to go all the way back to lockdown.” – READ MORE

