Dr. Drew says he might challenge Adam Schiff for congressional seat

Addiction expert and reality show star Dr. Drew Pinsky is reportedly mulling a congressional run and is considering mounting a bid against his current congressman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Pinsky, who has been an outspoken commentator on homelessness and the opioid crisis, told The Hill that seeing the impeachment hearings on television increased his desire to get involved in the political process.

“I was watching all the impeachment proceedings and I was going, ‘Oh my God, our Congress is tied up and we’re dying out here in California. What are these people doing?’ ”

Pinsky, 61, lamented the lack of action from Schiff, specifically with regard to the issue of homelessness in the state of California.

“I wake up every day and drive through this town and I am morally moved where I feel like I have to do something,” he said. “We have people literally dying in our streets.”

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” in October of last year, Pinsky said the homelessness crisis is not limited to just housing issues and has more to do with drug use and mental health issues.

“The ideology is — this is a housing crisis. Period. End of story. It’s income inequality. it’s not. It is a mental health crisis,” he said – READ MORE