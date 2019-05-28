Dr. Drew Pinsky warns Los Angeles could be at risk of a deadly epidemic this summer

Thousands of lives may be at risk this summer in Los Angeles and politicians could be to blame, according to one famous TV doctor.

Radio host and addiction medicine specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky talked about the horrific conditions on the streets of America’s second-largest city Thursday before making the frightening prediction on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” which also airs on Fox Nation.

“I live in the great state of California, the utopia that is California, which is a nightmare,” Pinsky said.

LA CITY HALL MAY REMOVE CARPETS AMID DOWNTOWN TYPHUS OUTBREAK

“I want to give you a prediction here. There will be a major infectious disease epidemic this summer in Los Angeles.”

Pinsky described to Kilmeade what he believes to be the almost medieval conditions in the City of Angels and compared local politicians to Nero, the infamous Roman Emperor who allegedly fiddled while his nation burned.