Dr. Drew: Media ‘Needs To Shut Up’ About Coronavirus, ‘You’re More Likely To Die Of Influenza’ (VIDEO)

Physician David Drew Pinsky, commonly referred to as Dr. Drew, hammered the media early last month for over-sensationalizing the coronavirus outbreak and doubled down on his remarks late last week.

During an interview early last month on Daily Blast Live, Dr. Drew said, “We are not overreacting; the press is overreacting, and it makes me furious.”

“The press should not be reporting medical stories as though they know how to report it,” Dr. Drew continued. “If we have a pandemic, I won’t know how to tell that we’re actually having a pandemic because everything is an emergency. People that are infectious disease specialists, the CDC, the epidemiologist, need to take this very seriously. The press needs to shut up because you’re more likely to die of influenza right now.” – READ MORE

