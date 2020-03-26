Dr. Deborah Birx: Media Has ‘Frightened The American People’ With Salacious Coronavirus Numbers

Dr. Deborah Birx, who serves as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, said during a press conference on Wednesday that the media has “frightened the American people” with salacious reporting surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Birx’s remarks come after leftist talking heads like MSNBC’s Chris Hayes have claimed that the coronavirus could kill 1% of the U.S. population, which is over 3.2 million people.

“We have done some things that are horizontal across the country, but we are collecting data now in a county by county granular way. So, it’s like any epidemic, it’s not equal everywhere,” Birx said. “There are places that are very spared and places where there is more. We have a very vast country with a lot of capacity and a lot of infrastructure.”

Dr. Deborah Birx suggests the media is irresponsibly presenting distorted coronavirus numbers to the American people in an effort to frighten them pic.twitter.com/igxmS07xeS — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 26, 2020

“If you do these projections, when you got to those projections that said like in Germany and others that implied that 60% or 50% of the population would get infected, I want to be very clear, the only way that happens is that this virus remains continuously moving through populations in this cycle, in the fall cycle, and another cycle,” Birx continued. “That’s through three cycles with nothing being done.”

“We are dealing with cycle ‘A’ right now, not one that could come in the fall of 2020, and that we’re getting prepared for by the innovations that are being worked on, and not 2021 ,” Birx continued. “We’re really dealing with the here and now while we are planning for the future. And I think the numbers that have been put out there are actually very frightening to people.” – READ MORE

