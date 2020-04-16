EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Birx Helped Bill-Gates-and-Clinton Backed Pharma Company Distribute PHONY Drugs & Vaccines While FBI Was Investigating the Criminal Cartel

Dr. Deborah Birx is embroiled in yet another medical scandal, this time for her role in allowing a criminal Pharma company to dole out tainted and phony drugs and vaccines while the FBI was investigating the company for widespread fraud and money laundering.

The White House coronavirus coordinator’s shady connections to Gates and Pharma fraudsters Ranbaxy were detailed on the Thomas Paine Podcast and the Moore Paine Show on Patreon.

And they are not pretty. Ranbaxy was also tied heavily to the Clinton Foundation. And so is Birx.

The Feds closed Ranbaxy and dropped seven felony counts on the crooked, criminal operation.

