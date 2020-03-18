Dr. Anthony Fauci: Coronavirus test delay not the fault of CDC or Trump

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, said President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were not to blame for a lack of coronavirus testing kits that has prompted criticism of the administration as cases continue to grow in the United States.

Speaking on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Tuesday, Fauci — also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — was asked about the slow rollout of test kits, saying the delay was due to a “technical glitch” that slowed things down and a series of “multiple things that conflated.”

“There any bad guys there. It just happened,” Fauci said. “And then when we realized, when the CDC realized, and the FDA said both the system itself as it was set up, which serves certain circumstances very well, was not well-suited to the kind of broad testing that we needed the private sector to get involved in.”

“Was the glitch or anything about the production of the test President Trump’s fault?” Hewitt asked. ” Or actually, let me put it more broadly, would every president have run into the same problem?”

“Oh, absolutely. This has nothing to do with anybody’s fault, certainly not the president’s fault,” Fauci replied.

Trump has come under heavy criticism from Democrats for the shortage of testing kits and for downplaying the severity of the pandemic. At one point, he compared it to the flu. Fauci has said the virus is worse than the flu and that things “will get worse before they get better.” – READ MORE

