Dr. Anthony Fauci: Americans Must ‘Do What You’re Told’ Despite ‘Independent Spirit’

Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed concerns Thursday about an independent society trying to fight the coronavirus, arguing Americans should just listen to public health officials.

Fauci spoke in a forum about working with officials in the United Kingdom who faced a similar problem.

“ach of our countries have that independent spirit, where we don’t want to be told what to do,” he said. “Well, I understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.”

Fauci spoke at the National Cathedral’s 2020 Ignatius Forum about facing a “second wave” of the virus in the Fall and the Winter.

“We’re not done, we still need to implement public health measures in a very intense way,” he said.

Fauci said he loved the federalist nature of the United States, but indicated it was problematic states had different approaches to fighting the virus.

“We had too much individual approaches towards how we were going to handle the outbreak, so our baseline never came down to the low level where we wanted it to be,” he said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --