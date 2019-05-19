Dozens of graduates walk out before Mike Pence commencement address at Indiana university

Dozens of graduates and faculty at Taylor University in Indiana walked out on Saturday’s ceremony just before Vice President Mike Pence took the stage to deliver a commencement address.

The protest came after students and faculty at the Christian liberal arts school of about 2,500 debated whether the presence of the state’s ex-governor would be appropriate, The Indianapolis Star reported. His invitation to the university had elicited mixed reaction from students, faculty and alumni.

Most of the school’s 494 graduates remained in their seats for his speech.

TAYLOR UNIVERSITY STUDENT STARTS ‘I LIKE MIKE’ CAMPAIGN IN SUPPORT OF PENCEVideo

Graduate Laura Rathburn said she was disappointed the school had involved Pence in Saturday's ceremony. She told the paper she planned to walk out in protest and decorated her cap in rainbow colors with a message: "Ally Visible For Those Who Can't Be."