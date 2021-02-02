Dozens Of Former Bush Officials Leave Republican Party, Calling It A ‘Trump Cult’

Dozens of Republicans who served in former President George W. Bush’s administration are reportedly leaving the party, unhappy that fellow members are not disavowing former President Donald Trump after he claimed fraud cost him the 2020 election – a claim that ignited a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol last month.

The officials had hoped that when Trump lost, party leaders would “move on from the former president and denounce his baseless claims that the November presidential election was stolen,” Reuters reported. “But with most Republican lawmakers sticking to Trump, these officials say they no longer recognize the party they served. Some have ended their membership, others are letting it lapse while a few are newly registered as independents, according to a dozen former Bush officials who spoke with Reuters.”

“The Republican Party as I knew it no longer exists. I’d call it the cult of Trump,” Jimmy Gurulé, who was Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence in the Bush administration, told the news agency.

“If it continues to be the party of Trump, many of us are not going back,” Rosario Marin, a former Treasurer of the U.S. under Bush, told Reuters. “Unless the Senate convicts him, and rids themselves of the Trump cancer, many of us will not be going back to vote for Republican leaders.”- READ MORE

