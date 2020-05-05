Dozens Dead After Lockdown Measures Delayed Their Heart Surgeries; Health Official: ‘Certainly Was Not Intended’

Tens of thousands of medical procedures have been postponed in Ontario, Canada, anticipating a novel coronavirus patient surge that has yet to come, a report from the independent Financial Accountability Office (FAO) found late last month.

Delayed heart surgeries, for example, have already resulted in around 35 deaths, a University Health Network (UHN) report states.

“A report has been released today by UHN with respect to cardiac deaths and it has been estimated that approximately 35 people may have passed away because their surgeries were not performed,” Health Minister Christine Elliott acknowledged last Tuesday, according to Toronto Star.

“Any death that happened because of COVID-19 — whether directly or indirectly — is a tragedy,” Elliott continued. “We feel for those families who’ve lost family members — whether it has been from cancer death, cardiac death or a COVID-19 death. But these were decisions that we had to make. The decisions were made by medical personnel.”

According to The Star, Elliott has stressed that decisions to delay treatments “were made by teams of doctors and other medical professionals as per pandemic plans written years ago,” adding that the health minister says she “understands it has left many patients anxious.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --