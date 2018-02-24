Downfall: “The View” Continues to Plummet…Invites Disgraced ESPN Journalist to Bash Trump (VIDEO)

I’ve always personally felt that the title of ABC’s gabfest “The View” was missing something. I’m not personally opposed to calling it “The View,” per se. I just think the three words “… from the left” ought to be appended to it.

Every morning at roughly 11 a.m. (or thereabouts, depending on your local affiliate), the American Broadcasting Company airs what amounts to a paid political advertisement for the Democrat Party, in which a gaggle of female liberal celebrities vigorously lambaste anything and everything to the right of Hillary Clinton’s campaign platform, along with the token conservative allowed to be in their midst. (That “conservative” is currently Meghan McCain, proof positive that actual conservatives were a bit much for their taste.)

The show has come under fire in recent weeks, particularly after Joy Behar essentially called praying Christians — or at least Christians who pray like Mike Pence — mentally ill. Now, the show is back in the spotlight after an appearance by Jemele Hill, the ESPN journalist who called Donald Trump a white supremacist and was later disgraced with a suspension due to a tweet urging the boycott of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *