Down 2-0, LeBron James holds out hope that he, too, can cancel a White House visit
LeBron: The Cavs are down 2-0. It’s great that you’re holding out hope of dissing the president, but we’re pretty sure that honor falls to Golden State this year:
LeBron James on Trump un-inviting the Eagles to the White House: "I know regardless of who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway. It won't be Golden State or Cleveland going."
— Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 5, 2018
