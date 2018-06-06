True Pundit

Down 2-0, LeBron James holds out hope that he, too, can cancel a White House visit

LeBron: The Cavs are down 2-0. It’s great that you’re holding out hope of dissing the president, but we’re pretty sure that honor falls to Golden State this year:

"...no one wants an invite anyway."

