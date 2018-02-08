Dow plummets more than 1,000 points, Democrats plan Wall Street Parade to Celebrate

Forget about President Donald Trump’s military parade to honor the armed forces and veterans.

D.C. Democrats who hate Trump are likely planning a Wall Street parade to celebrate a ‘rocked’ stock market just to make Trump the villain instead of higher interest rates.

Stocks posted sharp losses Thursday with the Dow shedding 1,033 points, as higher interest rates continued to rattle investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled about 4.15% to 23,860, notching its second-worst point drop in history. The S&P 500 fell 100 points, or 3.75%, to 2,581. The Nasdaq Composite was down 274 points, or 3.9%, at 6,777. The sell-off pushed the Dow and S&P 500 into correction territory, when stocks fall at least 10% from their highs.

U.S. equities extended their losses in a week overtaken by wild swings in the stock market. The Dow, which booked a record-breaking loss of 1,175 points Monday, has shed roughly 2,700 points since Friday amid a brisk retreat from all-time highs. Positive U.S. economic data, such as stronger wage growth and low unemployment, has raised Wall Street’s odds that Federal Reserve policymakers will raise interest rates faster than anticipated.

