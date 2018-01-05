Dow 25,000 powered by fastest 1,000-point advance ever

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 25,000 for the first time in history Thursday.

It took a mere 23 days for the Dow to jump from 24,000 to its latest milestone. This is the shortest stretch between 1,000 point milestones ever.

All three major indexes closed in record territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied about 152 points to 25,075. The S&P 500 advanced 10 points to 2,723. The Nasdaq Composite was up 12 points at 7,077.

So far the Dow Jones Industrial Average has crossed six 1,000-point milestones since President Donald Trump’s election on Nov. 8, 2016. A finish above 25,000 would be the seventh 1,000 point milestone. – READ MORE

