Doug Ducey Fires Back After Group Demands He Deletes Easter Post: We’re ‘Happy To Provide Copies Of The Constitution’

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey responded after a secular organization demanded he delete an Easter message he posted on Facebook, citing a breach in the separation of church and state.

“We won’t be removing this post. Ever,” Ducey tweeted Thursday. “Nor will we be removing our posts for Christmas, Hanukkah, Rosh Hashanah, Palm Sunday, Passover or any other religious holiday.”

We won’t be removing this post. Ever. Nor will we be removing our posts for Christmas, Hanukkah, Rosh Hashanah, Palm Sunday, Passover or any other religious holiday. We support the First Amendment, and are happy to provide copies of the Constitution to anyone who hasn’t read it. https://t.co/UzZpLAzzuW — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 25, 2019

“We support the First Amendment, and are happy to provide copies of the Constitution to anyone who hasn’t read it,” he added.

The Secular Coalition for Arizona, a nontheistic advocacy group, wrote an open letter to the governor Tuesday urging him to remove an Easter message that included a bible verse and a cross, reported The Arizona Republic.

“Elected officials should not use their government position and government property to promote their religious views,” Dianne Post, an attorney for The Secular Coalition, wrote in the letter.

She further noted judicial courts repeatedly “struck down symbolism that unites government with religion,” and the office of the needs to “represent and protect the rights of all residents of Arizona, including those who do not believe in a monotheistic god or any gods at all.”

Ducey’s message received a mixture of praise and condemnation from his constituents.

