Doug Collins’ State Of The Union Guest Says Not All Latinos Are Democrats

GOP Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia said he’s inviting a conservative Latino to the State of the Union address Tuesday to counteract media bias about Hispanic people.

Art Gallegos appeared alongside Collins on “Fox & Friends” Monday and said it’s a misconception to think all Latinos are liberal.

“That’s a complete sham because, you know, if people really deal with and converse with Latino community leaders, business owners, you know, pastors, which I deal with a lot these days, you will find out they have conservative views,” Gallegos said. “They’re for the wall. They’re for protection of family and that is something the mainstream media has thrown out here and has pushed, pushed, pushed and used it as a card.”

Gallegos said earlier in the interview that his family followed proper legal channels to immigrate to the U.S. and believes others should be held accountable as well.

“I’m the co-founder of LCO, Latinos Conservative Organization, and my story is basically my parents immigrated to the United States, you know orderly — with the process, the laws. And I think that if my parents were able to do it with my family, we are a product of that process,” he said. “And I think that it’s never been to deter anybody to come to this great country but to actually enforce the laws, secure our borders and make sure that our families are protected.”

Collins said he invited Gallegos to counter the media’s biased portrayal of the Hispanic community and accused Democrats of ignoring the crisis altogether.

“Art just brings a great perspective — his Hispanic background. The Latino community is one that has so many times … portrayed in the mainstream media as being against the president or being against what’s going on at the border. And that’s just not true,” the representative said. “What we just heard, even on the report just before that, saying that they’re going to break in or basically come over our border illegally and saying it upfront and somebody like Nancy Pelosi says we don’t have a border crisis. There’s a problem there.”

