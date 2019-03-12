Doug Collins Releases Ex-FBI Lawyer Lisa Page’s Interview Transcripts

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins released 370 pages of transcripts Tuesday of congressional testimony given by Lisa Page in 2018.

Page is the former FBI attorney who exchanged anti-Trump text messages with former FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok.

Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, published links to the transcripts on his congressional website after reading a link to the documents into the public record during a speech on the House floor. Page testified over the course of two days, July 13, 2018 and July 16, 2018.

Collins published a transcript Friday of testimony from Bruce Ohr, the Justice Department official who served as a back channel between the FBI and former British spy Christopher Steele during the bureau’s Trump-Russia probe. He pledged Tuesday that more transcripts will be released.

Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, worked as a contractor for Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm hired by Democrats to investigate President Donald Trump.

Page left the FBI on May 4, 2018 amid a brewing scandal over her text messages with Strzok, the former deputy chief of the FBI’s counterintelligence division. Page and Strzok were part of a small group at the FBI that worked on “Crossfire Hurricane,” the code name for the bureau’s counterintelligence probe of the Trump campaign.

The investigation was started on July 31, 2016.

Many of the details of Page’s testimony have been publicized.

She told lawmakers that she was told in May 2017 by her boss, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein brought up the idea of wearing a wire in meetings with Trump.

Page also testified that she had not seen strong evidence of collusion involving the Trump campaign by the time that Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel in 2017. Page and Strzok both worked on Mueller’s team. Strzok was removed from the investigation in late-July 2017 after the discovery of his text messages with Page.

