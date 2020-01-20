Doug Collins: House Democratic leader’s remark about letting Trump ‘prove innocence’ should alarm Americans

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., said Democrats are exposing their true contempt for the Constitution and the individual rights therein with how they are conducting the impeachment of President Trump.

In an interview airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Collins said Trump was overtly denied the same due process afforded to every other American under the Constitution, adding that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., made an alarming statement to that effect.

Hoyer, the number-two Democrat in the House, defended the House’s impeachment inquiry last month by remarking that Trump was afforded “every opportunity to prove his innocence.”

“Instead, he ignored Congressional subpoenas for documents and for testimony by White House officials and ordered his subordinates not to cooperate. This itself is unprecedented,” Hoyer claimed.

Collins told host Mark Levin that no American has to prove their innocence — in fact, the burden of proof falls on the opposite party.

“Mr. Hoyer from Maryland … made a very revealing statement for anybody who’s concerned about Constitutional rights — and especially for me — even those of my Democratic counterparts who worry about their communities, where they discuss police action and rights being violated,” he said.

“It’s amazing to me how they’re willingly setting that aside to come up to this — Steny Hoyer actually said ‘we allowed him every opportunity to come prove his innocence,’.”

Collins said the comment was mindblowing in that it seemed that Congress must have “taken a vacation and le the United States.” – READ MORE