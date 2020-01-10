Doug Collins: Democrats ‘Are in Love With Terrorists’ and ‘Mourn Soleimani’

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) made a bold statement that is bound to draw a rebuke from some.

During a Fox Business Network “Lou Dobbs Tonight” interview on Wednesday evening, Collins claimed that Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

His remarks come nearly a week after Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an overnight airstrike, authorized by President Donald Trump, last Thursday in Baghdad. Since, tensions between the two countries have escalated, though Trump said on Wednesday in his address to the nation that Iran “appears to be standing down.”

To those criticizing @realDonaldTrump‘s strike on Soleimani: What would you say to the Gold Star families who have lost loved ones because of Soleimani’s attacks? What would you say to the veterans at Walter Reed who lost limbs because of the IEDs he provided? pic.twitter.com/gp8obVa2Iu — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 8, 2020

The overnight strike at the end of last week drew criticism from Democrats for the move, while some Republicans stood by the president’s side on it.

Collins, however, took aim at Democrats, as he claimed, “They are in love with terrorists.”

“We see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani,” he continued. “That’s a problem.” – READ MORE