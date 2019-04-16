Double Amputee Veteran Runs Fourth Boston Marathon Race Since Losing His Legs

Double amputee and retired Army Sgt. Stefan Leroy ran in his fourth Boston Marathon Monday, after losing his legs while serving in Afghanistan.

Leroy was injured back in 2012 after stepping on an IED, while helping carry an injured friend to a helicopter, according to Fox News.

“It was a great race,” he said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.” “Last couple years have been a little rough on us, last year specifically. And it’s great to have all those crowds back out there who braved the rain at the end. And Boston is fantastic for all of that amazing support. So we were really lucky to have a great day yesterday.”

Leroy said a big part of his recovery came after being admitted to Walter Reed Hospital, and said the encouragement from other amputees helped keep him going.

“I think a big part to me moving on to Walter Reed and starting my recovery was that support from all those around me,” he said. “At the time we had about over 200 amputees at Walter Reed and they come together to give you that encouragement and support to take those next steps, whether it’s your first walking steps or it’s your first opportunity to run on prosthetics. There’s just so much overwhelming support in that micro-community that is brilliant.”

“I’ve had had some amazing guides along the course and it’s really great to have that support on the course. It is definitely frustrating at times,” Leroy added. “I go through a long of pain on the course. My residual limbs don’t want to complete a marathon. So I just have to push through and it’s great to have that support and that encouragement and that guidance on the course as well.”

You can Follow Nick on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]