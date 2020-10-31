Dorsey Admits To Mob-Driven Censorship On Twitter During Heated Section 230 Hearing

It’s clear that Twitter’s Jack Dorsey has perhaps unintentionally acknowledged that Twitter’s unofficial moderating system is based simply on whoever shows the most outrage.

In response to questioning from Sen. Rick Scott, Dorsey replied:

“We don’t have a general policy around misleading information and misinformation… We rely upon people calling that speech out. ”

See the discussion below…

Which seems to be an admission of mob-rule…

Dorsey says Twitter doesn’t have a general policy on misinformation. “we rely on people calling it out.” Even Twitter is outsourcing policy making to progressive Twitter. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 28, 2020

In summary, Twitter is effectively letting a small group of politically-motivated users dictate what is truth and what is fake news.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --