DORSEY ADMITS ON TAPE: Twitter is so liberal that its conservative employees ‘Don’t Feel Safe’

Twitter is so liberal, in fact, that conservative employees “don’t feel safe to express their opinions” within the company, Jack Dorsey told NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen in a new interview published today on Recode Media.

“We have a lot of conservative-leaning folks in the company as well, and to be honest, they don’t feel safe to express their opinions at the company,” Dorsey said. “They do feel silenced by just the general swirl of what they perceive to be the broader percentage of leanings within the company, and I don’t think that’s fair or right.”

Dorsey also explained why he brought up Twitter’s left-leaning employee bias to begin with.

“I think it’s more and more important to at least clarify what our own bias leans towards, and just express it,” he added. “I’d rather know what someone biases to rather than try to interpret through their actions.”

Dorsey’s comments are bound to add fuel to the idea that social platforms like Twitter are suppressing conservative viewpoints, and that Silicon Valley is inherently anti-Trump. It’s a narrative that’s been ongoing for more than two years, and isn’t slowing down. READ MORE:

