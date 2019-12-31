“Don’t Touch Kids You Pervert!”: Biden Middle School Gymnasium Rally Melts Down Into Chaos (VIDEO)

A Joe Biden event on Sunday at a New Hampshire Middle School gymnasium was interrupted by two protesters, who assailed ‘quid pro Joe’ with accusations of being a ‘pervert’ and making money in Ukraine.

“You’ve touched kids on video, and women,” shouted one man, adding “We don’t need another old white man running for president – time to have a minority candidate,” to which Biden – who likely didn’t hear the guy, said “I agree with ya man. I agree. Nice talkin’ with you.”

Protestor at a Biden event in NH: “Don’t touch kids, you pervert!” “The truth is going to come out, buddy!” pic.twitter.com/r1UHCsmvna — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 30, 2019

“You don’t touch kids ever again, the man continued. “Don’t touch kids, you pervert!” he continued, to which Biden shook his head.

"Look it up," the man told the gasping crowd. "Don't lie to them, 'creepy uncle biden,' look it up!"