Don’t Rely On Spin, Read It Yourself: Here Is The Mueller Report

Special counsel Robert Mueller released his long-awaited, 400-page report Thursday on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The investigation began after Democrats said that WikiLeaks’ publication of the Democratic National Committee’s emails — allegedly hacked by Russians — compromised the general election. The emails created turmoil in the Democratic Party by showing that party leaders had not run a fair primary race between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Early reports speculated that someone in President Donald Trump’s campaign — like Roger Stone, Carter Page or Michael Cohen — had somehow strategized with Russians to hack the DNC, give the emails to Julian Assange’s WikiLeaks and publish them. But “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” Mueller wrote.

The special counsel’s report also looked at whether Trump had obstructed justice, including by criticizing those running the investigation and firing former FBI Director Jim Comey.

