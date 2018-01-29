True Pundit

‘We Don’t Owe Them Anything’: Mom of Son Killed By DREAMer Rips Protests, Rejects Path to Citizenship (VIDEO)

The mother of an 18-year-old boy brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant DREAMer spoke out Saturday against Democratic plans for a pathway to citizenship for illegals.

On “Fox & Friends,” Laura Wilkerson said she was “not excited” by the most likely iterations of immigration reform compromises.

“We were promised no-DACA and [that we would] build the wall,” she said. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump explained his rationale for offering 1.8 million illegal immigrants a pathway to citizenship in his new proposed fix for the DACA program, in a Saturday evening tweet.

The White House released the contours of its legislative framework to codify DACA into law Thursday, which is accompanied by $25 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, an end to chain migration, and an end to the diversity visa lottery program. The pathway to citizenship element of the framework was largely denounced by immigration restrictionists. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump challenged Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after his failed attempt to shut down the government and force Republicans into a DACA amnesty deal.

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. “We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!”

Trump did not mention the other White House immigration reform principles which include an end to chain migration and the end of the visa lottery program. – READ MORE

The mother of an 18-year-old boy brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant DREAMer spoke out Saturday against Democratic plans for a pathway to citizenship for illegals.
