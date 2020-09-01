Don’t Forget Kamala and Team Biden Paid Bail for Rioters

While Joe Biden attempts to blame President Trump for riots launched by and populated solely with his comrades on the left, including the terrorist group Black Lives Matter — a group Biden proudly supports and encourages — let’s not forget that more than a dozen members of Biden’s campaign team have directly contributed to the riots by helping to bail out those arrested during the rioting.

Let’s not forget that at the very birth of what has grown into months of riots in countless Democrat-run cities, Reuters reported that some 13 paid staffers on Biden’s campaign donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Let’s not forget that Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

For those unfamiliar with the chirpily named Minnesota Freedom Fund, it’s a fund that, per Reuters, “opposes the practice of cash bail, or making people pay to avoid pre-trial imprisonment. The group uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis.”

And during the riots — while the riots were actually happening — and again, per Reuters, “at least 13 Biden campaign staff members posted on Twitter on Friday and Saturday that they made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.”

The riots in Minneapolis broke out on Wednesday, May 27.

This means that two and three days later, on Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30, long after Minneapolis was on fire and countless small businesses were razed and looted, paid staffers on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign were contributing money to put people arrested for rioting right back on the streets. – READ MORE

