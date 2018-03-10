Don’t eat chicken salad: Salmonella outbreak strikes nearly 200 people across seven states

The widespread distribution of seemingly contaminated chicken salad has led to the hospitalization of dozens of people and the reported illness of nearly 200 across seven states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium is responsible for the new rash of sickness across Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Indiana, and Iowa. Most of the 170 reported cases fall in Iowa, with 149 confirmed cases.

The outbreak has been traced back to chicken salad made and distributed by Triple T Specialty Meats, Inc., who issued a recall for the product. According to the CDC, the chicken salad is sold in a number of different sizes and can be found at Fareway grocery stores in many of the affected states.

According to the most recent figures, 62 people have had to be hospitalized due to contracting the illness from the tainted chicken salad. However, there have been no reports of fatalities. – READ MORE

