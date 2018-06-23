True Pundit

Don’t Believe the Media — Gun Homicide Rates Dropped by 40% as Ownership Skyrocketed

It turns out that even as concealed carry has become mainstream and the much-maligned AR-15 has become one of the most popular rifles in America, the gun crime rate has declined.

“The homicide rate from firearms has fallen in the United States and in North America as a whole,” reported the Cato Institute, a non-partisan political think tank with a conservative bent.

“The U.S. [firearm homicide] rate was 5.56 in 1990, and had decreased to 3.97 by 2016,” Cato noted.

That’s nearly a 30 percent decrease in the gun murder rate since the go-go 1990s, a statistic that includes mass shootings, which often dominate the headlines.

Those major shootings certainly get attention, but they’re statistical anomalies. The overall murder rate is going down, not up. – READ MORE

The media acts as if gun crime is soaring. The opposite is true.

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
