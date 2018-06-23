Don’t Believe the Media — Gun Homicide Rates Dropped by 40% as Ownership Skyrocketed

It turns out that even as concealed carry has become mainstream and the much-maligned AR-15 has become one of the most popular rifles in America, the gun crime rate has declined.

“The homicide rate from firearms has fallen in the United States and in North America as a whole,” reported the Cato Institute, a non-partisan political think tank with a conservative bent.

The homicide rate from firearms has fallen in the United States and in North America as a whole. The U.S. rate was 5.56 in 1990, and had decreased to 3.97 by 2016. https://t.co/hQL3Pdhg7p #2A #guns pic.twitter.com/2Yoxp4xz9Q — Cato Institute (@CatoInstitute) June 21, 2018

“The U.S. [firearm homicide] rate was 5.56 in 1990, and had decreased to 3.97 by 2016,” Cato noted.

That’s nearly a 30 percent decrease in the gun murder rate since the go-go 1990s, a statistic that includes mass shootings, which often dominate the headlines.

Those major shootings certainly get attention, but they’re statistical anomalies. The overall murder rate is going down, not up. – READ MORE

