‘Don’t be a thug if you can’t take a slug’: Staffer for Maryland Gov. Hogan fired over FB posts defending Kenosha shooting suspect

A staffer for the Republican governor of Maryland has been fired after public outrage over his politically incorrect posts on Facebook having to do with the shooting suspect in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for Gov. Larry Hogan blasted the posts from Arthur “Mac” Love, in a statement on Monday.

“These posts are obviously totally inappropriate,” said spokeswoman Shareese Churchill.

One post had a screenshot of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was charged with allegedly shooting and killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a text reading, “This is the definition of self-defense.”

A different post reportedly showed an actor toasting in celebration and the text reading, “When you see a skateboard wielding Antifa chickens*** get smoked by an AR toting 17-yr-old.”

Another post reportedly showed a police officer making a thumbs up gesture with the text, “Don’t be a thug if you can’t take a slug.”

Love served as the deputy director for the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives. – READ MORE

