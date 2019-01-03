Donors calling Romney adviser urging 2020 run against Trump: report

One of incoming Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) top political advisers has reportedly been fielding calls from donors urging Romney to consider a 2020 run against President Trump.

Spencer Zwick established Romney’s donor network during his two previous presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

Zwick routinely takes calls from donors encouraging Romney to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020, two people familiar with the discussions told The Washington Post.

Romney lost the 2008 Republican primary to the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and went on to secure the party’s nomination in 2012 before being defeated by incumbent President Obama.

Romney has emerged as a vocal critic of the president, penning an op-ed attacking Trump’s character and accusing him of a glaring “shortfall” in policy and leadership.

“With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring,” Romney wrote for the Post on Tuesday.- READ MORE