Donny Deutsch Goes Low: Calls Trump the Most ‘Repulsive Human I’ve Ever Seen’

After President Donald Trump called Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) a “pencil neck,” MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch attacked the president, by saying he was “one of the most repulsive” looking human beings he has ever seen.

“When he started with the ‘pencil neck’ Adam Schiff, it reminds me, and it’s just — sometimes we laugh. And I’ve said this before on the show — he’s just disgusting to look at,” Deutsch said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday.

“He’s obese. I wish we could put out that picture of him from behind, playing tennis or playing golf,” added Deutsch.

“He’s one of the repulsive physically looking human I’ve ever seen …”

To their credit, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski told Deutsch that kind of talk wasn’t necessary.

“OK, OK, Donny. No, no, no,” Scarborough said. “Let’s let him talk that way.” – READ MORE