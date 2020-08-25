Donna Brazile was so triggered by RNC, she had major meltdown on Fox: ‘You don’t recognize my existence’ (VIDEO)

Share:

I haven’t seen a liberal on TV get this triggered and have such a hysterical meltdown in a long, long while. The Republican National Convention is doing a number on Democrats.

Donna Brazile absolutely lost her marbles on “Fox and Friends.”

She and conservative pundit Tammy Bruce were discussing last night’s Republican convention when Brazile went careening off the cliff of sanity and fell into a sea of crazy—and it was all captured on live TV. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.