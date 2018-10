In response to rapper Kanye West’s meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, former interim Democratic Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile said West had set back the African-American community back 155 years.

#KanyeWest has set us back 155 years. Wish #SojournerTruth could have met him outside the White House and #FrederickDouglas inside the Oval Office.@BarackObama never would have become President with this crap.

But, let’s meet #Kayne on #ElectionDay by voting for Democrats. https://t.co/nmapsl7pK3

— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) October 11, 2018