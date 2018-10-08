Donald Trump: Women ‘Are Extremely Happy’ with Brett Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump Defied The Notion That Most American Women We Deeply Upset By The Senate Confirmation Of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh On Saturday.

“You have a lot of women that are extremely happy. A tremendous number of women,” Trump said to reporters who asked him to respond to the women who were upset by the ruling.

The president commented on the narrow Senate confirmation vote to confirm Kavanaugh during his trip aboard Air Force One to Kansas. A handful of leftist women protesters were dragged out of the Senate chamber during the vote, shrieking as Senators moved forward with the confirmation.

“When you hear those screamers in Congress today, the screaming, you see how orchestrated it is, how phony it is,” Trump said, referring to the protesters. “They practice it together and they do it with the Democrats.” – READ MORE

Conservative Groups Hailed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation To The Supreme Court As A “victory” For American Liberty And Called It A “major Step” In Restoring Constitutional Rights In The U.s.

Conservative think tanks, advocacy groups, and legal organizations dedicated to defending religious liberty weighed in on Kavanaugh’s Saturday afternoon confirmation, which was one of the “defining” issues for many voters in the 2016 election.

“This nomination and today’s confirmation were about the Constitution and the foundational freedoms it was designed to protect. Today was a major step in the journey to restore the Constitution to its rightful and intended role in our Republic,” Family Research Council President Tony Perkins announced Saturday.

“Today is a victory for liberty in America. I am overjoyed that the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh, a good man and good jurist. Justice Kavanaugh will serve with distinction as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States for years to come,” Heritage Foundation President Kay Cole James said in a Saturday statement. – READ MORE