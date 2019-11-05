Donald Trump: ‘Whistleblower’ Must Testify; ‘Written Answers Not Acceptable’

President Donald Trump ripped the so-called ‘whistleblower’ on Monday after lawyers agreed to allow him to answer written questions from House Republicans.

“He must be brought forward to testify,” Trump wrote. “Written answers not acceptable!”

Trump argued the “whistleblower” gave false information about his call with the Ukrainian president and worked with House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff before coming forward.

The identity of the “whistleblower” has already been revealed in a report by Real Clear Investigations, although lawyers refused to confirm or deny the report but rather pretended his identiy remains a sacred secret.

Trump taunted the media on Sunday for not following up on his identity.

“You know who it is. You just don’t want to report it,” Trump said. “CNN knows who it is but you don’t want to report it. And you would be doing the public a service if you did.” – READ MORE