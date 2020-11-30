Donald Trump Urges Joe Biden to ‘Get Well Soon!’ After Fracturing Foot

President Donald Trump urged Joe Biden to ‘Get well soon’ after the former Vice President injured his foot Sunday.

“Get well soon!” Trump wrote on Twitter sharing news footage of Biden leaving an orthopedic office in Deleware.

Biden’s office said “on background” that the former Vice President “slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle” while at his home in Delaware.

Biden was taken to an orthopedist for an examination and an x-ray.

A statement from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the Director and Executive Medicine, of George Washington Medical Faculty Associates stated that Biden had “sustained a sprain of his right foot” but transported Biden to a different medical facility for a CT scan.- READ MORE

