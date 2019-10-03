Donald Trump Urges China to Investigate the Bidens for Corruption

President Donald Trump said Thursday that China should also investigate Hunter Biden and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden for corruption.

“Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as Ukraine,” Trump said.

The president spoke to reporters outside the White House as he traveled to Florida for an event defending Medicare.

Trump said he had not brought up the idea of investigating the Bidens with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but liked the idea.

“I haven’t, but clearly it’s something we should start thinking about,” he said.

Trump estimated that President Xi would not appreciate an investigation of Hunter Biden’s dealings with China.

“I’m sure that President Xi doesn’t like that kind of scrutiny, where billions of dollars is taken out of his country by a guy that got kicked out of the Navy,” Trump said. “You know what they call that? They call it a payoff.”

Hunter Biden’s financial firm scored a $1.5 billion investment deal with the Bank of China just days after he traveled with his father for a visit to the country in 2013. – READ MORE