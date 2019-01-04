Donald Trump: U.S. Generals ‘Better Looking than Tom Cruise and Stronger’

President Donald Trump Praised His Generals On Wednesday, Saying They Were Better Looking Than Hollywood Superstar Tom Cruise.

“When I became president, I had a meeting at the Pentagon with lots of generals, they were like from a movie,” Trump said. “Better looking than Tom Cruise and stronger.”

Cruise recently starred in “Mission Impossible: Fallout” and will also star in the upcoming Top Gun sequel in 2020.

Trump praised his military generals, despite the retired senior officers who recently left his administration, including Gen. H.R. McMaster, Gen. John Kelly, and Gen. Jim Mattis.

The president recalled the briefing room in the Pentagon as "incredible" with "more computers boards than they make today."