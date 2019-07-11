Donald Trump to Unveil Executive Action on Census Citizenship Question

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce new executive action Thursday during a news conference on the 2020 census and his push to include a citizenship question.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning that he planned “a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship” after a White House Social Media Summit.

A senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the plans, said the president would be announcing new action, but the official did not elaborate.

Trump said last week that he was “very seriously” considering executive action to try to force the question’s inclusion, and that it was among four or five options he’d been weighing.

"It's one of the ways that we're thinking about doing it, very seriously," he said, despite the fact that the government has already begun the process of printing the census questionnaire without the question.