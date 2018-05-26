Donald Trump to Naval Academy Graduates: ‘America Is Back’

President Donald J. Trump Spoke At The Naval Academy Commencement Ceremony On Friday, Praising A Restored Pride In The United States Of America And Its Military.

“We are witnessing the great reawakening of the American spirit and of American might,” he said at the ceremony in Annapolis. “We have rediscovered our identity, regained our stride and we’re proud again.”

Trump praised the American victories in the 20th century, including winning two world wars, putting a man on the moon, curing diseases, and developing massive infrastructure.

“Yes. America is back,” he said, as the audience applauded.

The president rallied the cadets with famous Navy slogans like “Don’t give up the ship” and “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead” and reasserted his commitment to greatness. – READ MORE

