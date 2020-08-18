Donald Trump to Michelle Obama: I Would Not Be President Without Barack

President Donald Trump responded to former First Lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday, after she delivered a speech lamenting his presidency.

“Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump described the Obama/Biden administration as “the most corrupt in history” reminding voters they were caught spying on his presidential campaign in 2016.

“The biggest political scandal in the history of our Country,” he wrote. “It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words, Michelle!”

Michelle Obama claimed during her speech that under her husband’s administration, they had “a record-breaking stretch of job creation” and provided “the right to health care” for millions of people. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --