Donald Trump to Disney’s Bob Iger: Where’s My Apology?

President Donald Trump Questioned Disney Ceo Bob Iger On Wednesday For Personally Calling Valerie Jarrett To Apologize For A Tweet From Former Abc Television Star Roseanne Barr.

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Iger moved quickly to control the fallout from Barr’s comments, canceling the show and apologizing to Jarrett in response to a public uproar. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1