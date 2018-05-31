Entertainment Politics
Donald Trump to Disney’s Bob Iger: Where’s My Apology?
President Donald Trump Questioned Disney Ceo Bob Iger On Wednesday For Personally Calling Valerie Jarrett To Apologize For A Tweet From Former Abc Television Star Roseanne Barr.
Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”
Iger moved quickly to control the fallout from Barr’s comments, canceling the show and apologizing to Jarrett in response to a public uproar. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Donald Trump questioned Disney CEO Bob Iger on Wednesday for personally calling senior advisor to former President Barack Obama to apologize for comments made by ABC television star Roseanne Barr.